DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since June last year, figures showed on Wednesday, in a boost for the government hours ahead of a sixth consecutive austerity-focused budget.

The number of people claiming unemployment benefit fell by 1,500 in November to a seasonally adjusted 432,300, and the standardized unemployment rate fell to 14.6 percent, the Central Statistics Office said.

Unemployment benefit figures, which include part-time, seasonal and casual workers and are not designed to measure the number of people unemployed, have stabilized in recent months.

Economists polled by Reuters see jobless claims falling to 431,000 by the end of the year. They also forecast an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent.

"It's beginning to head in the right direction and we hope to continue that with the budget," Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in parliament after the figures were released.

