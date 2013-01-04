DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland fell for a sixth successive month in December, while the unemployment rate stayed at 14.6 percent.

Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 1,400 to a seasonally adjusted 430,900 last month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Unemployment beneficiaries, who include part-time, seasonal and casual workers and are not seen as a fully accurate measure of the number of people unemployed, fell by almost 10,000 in 2012.

Economists polled by Reuters saw jobless claims falling to 430,000 at the end of the year. They also forecast an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent.

