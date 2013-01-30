DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland edged down in January, falling for the seventh successive month, while the unemployment rate stayed at 14.6 percent.

Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 900 to a seasonally adjusted 430,100 last month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Unemployment beneficiaries, who include part-time, seasonal and casual workers and are not seen as a fully accurate measure of the number of people unemployed, fell by almost 10,000 in 2012.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)