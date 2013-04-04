DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland dropped again in March, for the ninth successive month, and kept the unemployment rate stable at 14 percent.

Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 2,200 to a seasonally adjusted 426,100 last month, the largest monthly fall since July last year, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters last month said they expected jobless beneficiaries, who include part-time, seasonal and casual workers and are not seen as a fully accurate measure of unemployment, to fall to 427,000 in March.

