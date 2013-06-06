DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate was 13.7 percent in May, unchanged from April's downwardly revised figure, while the number of people claiming jobless benefit inched lower, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Unemployment benefit claimants fell 700 to a seasonally adjusted 426,100 last month. The unemployment rate in April was revised down to 13.7 percent from a provisional figure of 14 percent a month earlier.

Economists polled by Reuters said they expected the number of jobless benefit recipients, which includes part-time, seasonal and casual workers but is not seen as a fully accurate measure of unemployment, to fall to 420,000 by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)