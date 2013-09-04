DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland dropped again in August, falling for the 14th successive month, and inched the unemployment rate lower to 13.4 percent.

Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 3,400 to a seasonally adjusted 415,300 last month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters earlier this month said they expected jobless beneficiaries, who include part-time, seasonal and casual workers and are not seen as a fully accurate measure of unemployment, to fall to 413,000 by the end of the year.

