DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate fell to a three-and-a-half year low of 13.3 percent in September from 13.4 percent in August, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

The number of people claiming unemployment benefit fell for the 15th month in a row, by 1,800 to a seasonally adjusted 414,300.

Economists polled by Reuters said they expected benefit claimants, who include part-time, seasonal and casual workers and are not seen as a fully accurate measure of unemployment, to fall to 413,000 by the end of the year.

Final estimates of the unemployment rate for the third quarter will be issued next month.

