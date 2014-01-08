DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland dropped again in December, falling for the 18th successive month to push the unemployment rate down to 12.4 percent.

Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 3,300 to a seasonally adjusted 402,800 and down from a high of 450,000 shortly before Ireland sought an EU/IMF bailout three years ago, data from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Economists polled by Reuters in November said they expected jobless benefit beneficiaries, who include part-time, seasonal and casual workers and are not seen as a fully accurate measure of unemployment, to fall to 405,000 by the end of 2013.

