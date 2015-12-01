DUBLIN, Ireland's manufacturing sector expanded in November, but growth eased to its slowest pace in 21 months on slightly weaker new orders and employment prospects, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Investec Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index slipped to 53.3 in November from 53.6 in October still comfortably above the 50 line denoting growth, but registering the slowest pace of expansion since February 2014.

The index has hovered around the same level for the past four months.

The subindex measuring new orders and work backlogs slipped, while input prices rose. Employment growth inched lower to 53.4 from 53.5, its slowest growth since 2013.

Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O'Sullivan said firms remained positive in their outlook, but that an easing of global growth prospects were reflected in more moderate growth suggested by several components the survey.

"We are nonetheless pleased to see an uptick in the rate of growth in New Export Orders ... which is likely to have been helped by the sterling strength seen during the month," he said.

