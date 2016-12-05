Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
DUBLIN Dec 5 Ireland's services sector improved in November but remained close to three-year lows as new export orders contracted for the first time since 2011 in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Monday.
The Investec Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of activity in
services improved to 56.0 from 54.6 in October. November's reading was the second-lowest since June 2013, when Dublin was
still working its way through an international bailout.
The index, which covers companies from banks to hotels, has fallen from a 10-year high of 64.0 in January, with uncertainty
following the June referendum vote in its key trading partner weighing heavily.
New export orders fell to a five-year low of 49.8, dipping below he 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for only
the second time since 2009, as exporters felt the pressure of a weaker sterling, with business services and travel & leisure
under particular pressure.
But this was balanced by a stronger domestic performance to leave the new business index at a three-month high, the survey's
authors said.
The uptick in services follows an improvement in the Irish manufacturing sector to a post-Brexit high in November, in a
survey last week.
"All in all, while the Services sector is clearly not out of the woods yet, it is encouraging to see... that the pace of
growth for this sector quickened in November," Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O'Sullivan said.
"Our suspicion is that the worst of the pressures faced by the more external-facing parts of the Irish economy in the
immediate aftermath of Brexit has passed," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)
