DUBLIN - Irish manufacturing expanded slightly faster in January as new orders at home and abroad improved despite a troubled international backdrop, a survey showed on Monday.

The Investec Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.3 in January from 54.2 in December, putting the index above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction for the 31st straight month.

The sub-index measuring new export orders rose to a six-month high of 57.6 from 56.8 the previous month. Strong growth in employment and elsewhere showed the sector got off to a solid start to 2016, Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O'Sullivan said.

"Notwithstanding the more troubled international backdrop, we are reassured by another sharp rise in the quantity of purchases, albeit at a somewhat slower pace than had been recorded in December," O'Sullivan said.

"This buying activity, along with rising headcounts, suggests that Irish manufacturers remain optimistic on the outlook for the sector."

Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from Markit and customers need to apply to Markit for a licence.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Larry King)