DUBLIN The outlook for Ireland's economy has weakened on the back of a deepening drop in consumer demand and slowing global growth, prompting a majority of economists to caution against an acceleration of austerity measures, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The median forecast for this year's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth dropped to 1.25 percent, according to the median estimate of 10 economists, from 1.4 percent in the previous poll.

The outlook for next year has also been scaled back with economists expecting an expansion of 1.5 percent compared to 1.65 percent previously.

"Despite the impressive growth performance of the Irish economy in H1 2011, significant headwinds persist," Oliver Mangan, chief bond economist AIB Global Treasury.

"The global slowdown represents a serious challenge to Ireland's export-led recovery while on the domestic front, demand remains constrained by ongoing deleveraging."

Ireland is relying on global trade to get its stricken economy motoring again and ensure it can meet its goals under an EU-IMF bailout, but to fully assuage investor fears over the sustainability of Ireland's debts it needs to revive consumer spending.

Consumer demand accounts for over half of national output but with the euro zone debt crisis deepening, Ireland only mid-way through an eight-year cycle of austerity and a huge legacy of indebtedness from a property crash, Irish people are reluctant to start spending again.

Economists now expect retail sales to fall 2.25 percent this year compared to a drop of 1.9 percent previously and they have scratched hopes for a slight recovery next year. Retail sales are set to drop 0.8 percent, according to the median forecast of 8 economists, compared to a 0.1 percent increase in a previous poll.

The bleaker outlook for domestic demand should discourage the government from ramping up austerity measures, as recommended by the administration's own fiscal watchdog, most economists said.

"If consumer confidence is to be restored in Ireland then the employment situation needs to improve dramatically and any measures that can be taken by the government to boost the labour market can only be good news in the long-run," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.

"The bottom line is that households need to be incentivised to spend their money either directly, or indirectly through targeting the labour market with economic initiatives to boost employment numbers."

Four out of five economists said the government should not follow the advice of its fiscal council to overshoot the fiscal adjustments required under its EU/IMF bailout to boost market confidence.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan will unveil his medium-term economic outlook, including his planned budgetary adjustments for 2012 and the following three years, on Friday.

Ireland's fiscal watchdog has called on the government to accelerate cutbacks and tax hikes to reassure investors spooked by the Greek debt crisis, but its EU-IMF creditors recently backed the government in keep its austerity measures within bounds to protect its fragile recovery.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)