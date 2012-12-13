DUBLIN Irish inflation fell to its lowest level for two years in November, dropping to 0.8 percent year-on-year to offer some relief to hard-pressed consumers presented with another dose of austerity last week.

A fall in energy prices helped push down transport costs by two percent and prices also dropped for the restaurant, hotel and telecommunications sectors as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell back from annual growth of 1.2 percent in October.

After bailed-out Ireland detailed its sixth raft of spending cuts and tax hikes in little over four years last week, analysts said less pressure from prices would help to provide some relief with at least two more years of austerity to come.

"Overall it's a positive," said Alan McQuaid, economist at Merrion Stockbrokers. "It will make it much easier for people to cope."

The index fell by 0.4 percent month-on-month while the parallel Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgage increases and is used for intra-European Union comparisons, fell 0.5 percent to stand 1.6 percent higher on the year.

Annual inflation in the euro zone was 2.2 percent in November, a drop from 2.5 percent a month earlier.

There are some headwinds for Irish consumers, however, with mortgage rates and public transport costs likely to rise and indirect taxes increases announced in last week's budget set to come into force next year.

"CPI has fallen in five of the last six months but we would see the rate of inflation picking up over next few months," said Philip O'Sullivan, chief economist, NCB.

"It's good for consumers strapped by austerity, but for the overall economy, I don't think it's significant enough to change the overall trajectory."

Economists polled by Reuters see inflation at 1.8 percent for the year as a whole and maintaining growth at around that level for the following two years.

