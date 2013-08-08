DUBLIN Ireland's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1 percent in July to stand 0.7 percent higher than a year earlier, with drops in clothing and furnishings prices balancing out rises in food and education, figures showed on Thursday.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, also fell by 0.1 percent in the month and rose 0.7 percent on the year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast inflation of just 0.9 percent for 2013 as a whole, rising to 1.5 percent next year.

