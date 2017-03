DUBLIN Ireland's consumer prices continued to fall in November, with CPI contracting by 0.3 percent month-on-month, official figures showed on Thursday.

Annual CPI inflation was 0.1 percent, down from 0.2 percent the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, was down 0.3 percent compared to October, and up 0.2 percent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by John Stonestreet)