A sign displaying the Euro symbol is seen on a shop window in Dublin city centre October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland's consumer prices were lower in April than in the same month last year, official figures showed on Thursday.

CPI inflation was unchanged on a monthly basis in April, compared to growth of 0.6 percent in March. But prices were 0.7 percent lower than a year ago, the Central Statistics Office said.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, was 0.1 percent lower on a monthly basis and was down 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

