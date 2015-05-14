EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
DUBLIN Ireland's consumer prices were lower in April than in the same month last year, official figures showed on Thursday.
CPI inflation was unchanged on a monthly basis in April, compared to growth of 0.6 percent in March. But prices were 0.7 percent lower than a year ago, the Central Statistics Office said.
The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, was 0.1 percent lower on a monthly basis and was down 0.4 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.