DUBLIN Ireland's consumer price index (CPI) fell to its lowest level since January in October, slipping 0.3 percent month-on-month, compared to a 0.2 percent price fall the previous month, official figures showed on Thursday.

Annual CPI inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in October from 0.3 percent in September, the Central Statistics Office said.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, fell 0.3 percent in October. It was up 0.4 percent from a year earlier in October compared to an annual increase of 0.6 percent in August.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)