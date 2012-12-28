DUBLIN Irish house prices grew month-on-month for the fifth time this year in November, evidence a stabilisation in the property market has taken firm hold after peak-to-trough falls of 50 percent.

Average residential property prices posted a monthly increase of 1.1 percent in November, recovering from a fall of 0.6 percent the previous month, data from the central statistics office showed.

Prices rose 0.9 percent in September and the November rise was the biggest yet since market began to recover from a four-year slump.

Ireland's property bubble burst spectacularly after peaking in 2007. Years of reckless lending left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

