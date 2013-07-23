Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
DUBLIN Irish residential property prices recorded their first annual rise since a property crash crippled the country's economy in 2008, the central statistics office said on Tuesday.
Property prices increased by 1.2 percent in June, up from an annual fall of 14.4 percent in the same month last year and the first rise since January 2008.
Prices of Irish homes have fallen on average by 50 percent since then and are going through an uneven recovery, with demand in Dublin outstripping the rest of the country.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight
NEW YORK Wall Street stock indexes and the U.S. dollar both posted gains for the week on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen confirmed market expectations for an interest rate rise in March but profit taking saw equities and the greenback slip for the day.