DUBLIN Irish residential property prices recorded their first annual rise since a property crash crippled the country's economy in 2008, the central statistics office said on Tuesday.

Property prices increased by 1.2 percent in June, up from an annual fall of 14.4 percent in the same month last year and the first rise since January 2008.

Prices of Irish homes have fallen on average by 50 percent since then and are going through an uneven recovery, with demand in Dublin outstripping the rest of the country.

