DUBLIN Irish residential property prices rose by 0.6 percent in April to push prices 15.8 percent higher year-on-year following falls earlier this year that briefly slowed a recovery from a 2008 real estate crash.

Property prices in Dublin, which led the recovery climbed 1 percent on the month to stand 20.2 percent higher than a year ago.

While prices across Ireland are 38 percent below their 2007 peak, the central bank introduced restrictions on mortgage lending in January to try to ensure price rises do not return to unsustainable levels.

