DUBLIN Irish residential property prices posted their slowest annual growth rate in almost a year in May as prices fell slightly in Dublin.

Although prices across Ireland are 37.5 percent below their 2007 peak, the central bank introduced restrictions on mortgage lending in January to try to ensure price rises do not return to unsustainable levels.

Residential property prices across the country grew at an annual rate 13.8 percent in May, down from 15.8 percent in April and the slowest rate since July, the central statistics office said.

Property prices in Dublin were 15.2 percent higher than a year ago, but 0.1 percent lower than the previous month.

