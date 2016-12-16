DUBLIN Irish property prices rose 7.1 percent in the year to October, slowing from a 7.6 percent on-year rise the previous month, the central statistics office said on Friday.

Property prices, which began a recovery in 2013 from a crash five years earlier, stabilised at an annual growth rate of around 4 to 5 percent a year ago, then started picking up again over the past three months.

Prices were up 5.5 percent year-on-year in Dublin, which has led the recovery, while the rest of the country was 10.2 percent higher. However, prices nationally averaged 32.4 percent below their 2007 peak at the height of the property bubble.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)