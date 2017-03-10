Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
DUBLIN Irish property prices rose by 0.6 percent month-on-month in January to keep annual growth steady at 7.9 percent following the first monthly fall in almost a year at the end of 2016, the central statistics office said on Friday.
House price growth has begun to accelerate again in recent months amid a sharp lack of supply following a recovery from a property crash. An easing of central bank lending rules and a new government subsidy also saw mortgage approvals surge in January.
Prices in Dublin, where the recovery began, were 5.3 percent higher year-on-year, while the rest of the country was up 11.3 percent. National prices are on average 31.8 percent below the peak hit a decade ago at the height of the property bubble.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.