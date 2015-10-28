DUBLIN Irish residential property price growth slowed in September, official data showed on Wednesday, in the latest sign restrictions on mortgage lending are cooling the market.

Annual price growth slipped to 8.9 percent from a peak of 16.8 percent in March, data from the central statistics office showed. In Dublin, annual growth rates have slipped to 6.5 percent from 23 percent in March.

Property prices across Ireland average 35 percent below their 2007 peak. Even so, the country's central bank introduced restrictions on mortgage lending in January to try to ensure rises do not return to unsustainable levels amid a shortage of supply.

