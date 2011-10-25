DUBLIN Irish house prices declined by 1.5 percent in September compared to a month earlier to make it four full years since a property bubble burst and prices last rose, official data showed on Tuesday.

Prices, which rose by nearly 25 percent in 2006 and 2007, are now 44 percent below their 2007 peak, according to the Central Statistics Office.

House prices fell 14.3 percent in September on an annual basis, accelerating from August' s annual drop of 13.9 percent and the fastest annual pace since March 2010.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)