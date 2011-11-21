DUBLIN The rate of decline in Irish house prices accelerated to 2.2 percent in October, the sharpest monthly fall in two-and-a-half years and worse than the drop of 1.5 percent the previous month, data on Monday showed.

Irish property prices rocketed to unsustainable levels on the back of years of reckless lending before the bursting of a property bubble in 2008 left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

Prices, which last posted a monthly increase in September 2007, are now 45 percent below the peak they reached that year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)