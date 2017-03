Ornaments are displayed in a gift shop in Dublin as Ireland goes to the polls on the fiscal treaty referendum May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Irish retail sales volumes rose 9.2 percent in March compared with the same month a year ago after climbing 1.4 percent from February, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Excluding car sales, which have risen sharply in the first quarter of the year following a sharp recovery last year, volumes were up 4.7 percent on the year and down 1.0 percent month-on-month.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland)