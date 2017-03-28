Munich, home to BMW, considers diesel ban to tackle pollution
FRANKFURT Munich, home to carmaker BMW , has become the latest German city to consider banning some diesel vehicles amid "shocking" nitrogen oxide emissions in the Bavarian capital.
DUBLIN Irish retail sales volumes saw their lowest annual growth in over three years in February, dragged down by weak car and fuel sales, data showed on Tuesday.
Volumes rose 1.1 percent in the 12 months to February, the weakest growth registered since October 2013. They would have grown 5.9 percent if car sales were excluded, the Central Statistics Office said.
Retail sales volumes were 0.5 percent lower in February than January, but up 1.1 percent excluding cars.
PRAGUE Workers at Volkswagen's Slovak factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.