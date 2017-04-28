DUBLIN Irish retail sales volumes fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in March to stand 3.2 percent higher than a year ago as a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales continued to weigh on headline growth, data showed on Friday.

Retail sales have grown strongly since Ireland became the fastest growing economy in the European Union in 2014 but the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro following Britain's vote to leave the bloc has led to a surge in used-car imports.

Excluding car sales, which fell 10 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, "core" retail sales far outstripped the headline rate, expanding by 0.7 percent month-on-month and 6.0 percent on an annual basis.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)