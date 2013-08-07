DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment fell back in July from a six year high in the previous month, underlining fragile confidence in an economy that is back in recession, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 68.2 from 70.6 in June, which was its highest since October 2007.

"In part, this drop is an understandable correction to the outsized increase of the previous month but it also likely reflects Irish consumers' heightened sensitivity to disappointing news on the economic front," KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI said in a statement.

Ireland's economy is set to grow by just 0.4 percent this year, a second consecutive year of scant growth that would take the shine off the country's expected exit from an EU/IMF bailout in the coming months.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI survey's three-month moving average continued to rise, to 66.7 from 63.5, which its authors said indicated the underlying trend was "modestly positive".

The survey's sub-index that measures consumers' perceptions of their future financial situation fell to 55.9 from 61.7 in June.

