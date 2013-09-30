DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment jumped to a six-year high in September, indicating a gradual improvement in confidence with the economy growing again and approaching completion of an EU/IMF bailout, a survey showed on Monday.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 73.1 from 66.8 in August, to reach its highest since September 2007.

"The jump in the index to a six year high doesn't seem to reflect any dramatic change in the economic environment facing Irish consumers during the past month," KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI said in a statement.

"Instead, we think the much improved tone of the September index may reflect an element of 'catch-up' in sentiment in response to notably more favourable developments in relation to the jobs and property markets in Ireland of late."

Ireland's economy is set for a second consecutive year of scant growth that would take the shine off the country's expected exit from an EU/IMF bailout in the coming months.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI survey's three-month moving average continued to rise, to 69.4 from 68.5, an increase which points towards a continuing if modest improvement in the mood of Irish consumers through most of 2013, KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI said.

(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Conor Humphries)