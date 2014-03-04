DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment hit its highest level in nearly seven years in February as the economy and confidence continue to pick up steam after leaving an EU/IMF bailout.

Ireland has made a storming return to bond markets after becoming the first euro zone country to complete a bailout in December and its economy is expected to grow by about 2 percent in 2014, helping bring down one of Europe's highest debt loads.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 85.5 in February from 84.6 in January, its third monthly gain in a row to reach its highest since May 2007, the year before a property bubble burst and a deep economic crisis took hold.

"It suggests that consumers are increasingly confident that the Irish economy and the outlook for jobs are improving and, at the margin, pressure on household finances may be easing slightly," KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.

The sub-index for current economic conditions jumped to a seven-year high of 100.2, from 97.6 in January.

But its counterpart measuring consumer expectations of their future financial situation and employment was slightly lower, at 75.6 from 75.8 in January, reflecting an economy still to recover fully and another austerity budget due this year.

(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Padraic Halpin)