DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment rebounded sharply in January from its largest fall in a decade as New Year's sales buoyed consumers who appeared less worried about the euro zone crisis, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index climbed to 56.6 in January from 49.2 in December. The index moved between 55 and 60 for most of last year.

It recovered two-thirds of an 11-point fall in December, the worst fall in a decade, after the unveiling of yet another austerity budget and a worsening of the euro zone debt crisis.

"The Index has been exceptionally volatile in recent months, which suggests that consumers face a great deal of uncertainty and that they are continuously adjusting their expectations," said the ESRI's Cormac O'Sullivan, one of the survey's authors.

January's gain, which reflects a similar increase of consumer sentiment indices in other countries, indicates that people's fears of a collapse in the euro have eased, possibly due to a let-up in negative financial news during the Christmas break, the authors said.

It also reflects a traditional upswing in January due to New Year sales.

"The improvement in the sentiment survey in January doesn't alter the picture of an Irish consumer who is nervous and cash constrained but it does suggest the intense fears seen in the December reading have eased somewhat of late," said Austin Hughes, economist at KBC Bank Ireland.

"The threat of an imminent euro break-up has faded and Irish consumers may also be a little less frightened about the impact of budget 2012 on their household spending power."

More than half of those surveyed in January expect their personal finances to worsen, roughly five times as many as expect an improvement, the survey said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin)