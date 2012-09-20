DUBLIN The Irish government's reluctance to make changes to a deal that protects public sector pay may leave it with no choice but to widen its already ambitious voluntary redundancy scheme, a state-funded research body said on Friday.

Dublin struck a deal two-and-a-half years ago committing not to cut pay and avoid layoffs if trade unions agreed to voluntary redundancies and wide reforms, an agreement that has delivered industrial peace in the face of deep austerity.

Staff numbers are 9 percent lower than they were four years ago at 292,000 as a result and while the government wants that number to drop another 10,000 by 2015, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) warned they may have to aim higher in order find savings required under the country's EU/IMF bailout.

"It would be preferable to cut pay rather than numbers because you're looking at a situation where if you cut numbers, you're adding to unemployment," said David Duffy, an economist at the ESRI.

"To realise the expenditure targets it may be necessary to further reduce public sector numbers, maybe look at introducing a new voluntary redundancy package or increase productivity."

The reduction in the public sector workforce has helped push the jobless rate to a crisis-high of 14.8 percent and with data this week showing employment continues to fall at an accelerated pace, the ESRI said the amount of people now classified as long-term unemployed was a serious concern.

The ESRI does however see the economy growing at a much faster rate this year than most other economists, the government and any of its bailout lenders, predicting that gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 1.8 percent in 2012.

That is despite figures on Thursday showing that GDP was flat in the second quarter after dropping 0.7 percent in the previous three months, but economists at the ESRI said those figures did not dampen their optimism.

The body, which is independent but partly funded by the Irish finance ministry, sees growth accelerating to 2.1 percent next year, around the kind of level Dublin needs to start eating into a debt pile set to peak close to an alarming 120 percent of GDP next year.

The positive growth and so far robust rise in government revenues mean Dublin will likely comfortably meet its deficit reduction targets this year and next year, the ESRI added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)