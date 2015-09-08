DUBLIN Ireland's budget next month will stick to targets for tax cuts and spending increases announced in April despite an improvement in the country's financial position since then, prime minister Enda Kenny said on Tuesday.

The government said in its Spring Economic Statement that it would have a fund of between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros (0.87-1 billion pounds) for tax cuts and spending increases, but analysts have speculated it may be tempted to spend more ahead of an election early next year.

"The government will be maintaining its prudent approach to the upcoming budget and will not be departing from the fiscal framework outlined in the Spring Economic Statement," Kenny told journalists.

The government has said it expects to beat its April forecast of 4 percent growth in gross domestic product and the country's finances have been boosted by a tax take that was 5.4 percent above target at the end of August.

The government has said it expects the country's budget deficit to fall to 2.3 percent of GDP, well below an EU target of 3 percent for the end of 2015.

