Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan looks on as he arrives at a Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN Ireland's tax take for 2014 was 2.5 percent above target at the end of July while spending by state departments was broadly as expected, keeping the government on track to ease up on austerity this year, data showed on Tuesday.

Ireland is relying on buoyant tax revenues and a rebound in economic growth to take the sting out of tax hikes and spending cuts in October's budget, and Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the adjustment would be "somewhat less" than the 2 billion euros (2.02 billion pounds) originally planned if the trend continued.

Ireland's budget shortfall was broadly unchanged year-on-year at 5.18 billion euros, but when one-off transactions such as the sale of state-rescued insurer Irish Life were excluded, the deficit was 2.3 billion euros narrower than at the same stage last year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7482 Euros)

