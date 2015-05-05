Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
DUBLIN Ireland's tax take was 4.2 percent above target and 11 percent up year-on-year at the end of April, data showed on Tuesday, although the outperformance slowed from March on weaker than expected monthly income tax and VAT receipts.
Tax revenue had been 5.5 percent ahead of target in the first quarter.
Ireland's budget deficit, set to fall below 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year after ballooning during its financial crisis, stood at 2.3 billion euros (£1.69 billion) at the end of April, down from 4.8 billion a year ago.
Government spending in the first four months was 1.6 percent lower than anticipated, the data showed.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.