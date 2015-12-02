Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael Noonan displays a copy of the Budget on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin. October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Irish tax collectors took in 7.5 percent, or almost 3 billion euros, more than expected in the 11 months through November, due to another surge in corporation tax receipts and a sharp monthly rise in value-added tax revenue, the finance department said on Wednesday.

A combination of a booming economy and a surge in tax paid by Ireland's large cluster of multinational firms allowed the government to cut its year-end budget deficit forecast this week to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2.1 percent.

Flagging the strong figures on Tuesday, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said Ireland would now likely eliminate a deficit that was the highest in the euro zone just five years ago ahead of its European Union-agreed target of 2018.

Corporation tax accounted for over three-quarters of the 2.95 billion euros surplus and will exceed the annual peak of 6.7 billion collected in 2006, before Ireland's financial crisis, even if it came in slightly below target in December.

However, after beating expectations by almost 60 percent so far this year, Noonan said Ireland was set for a record haul in 2015 and that he had budgeted for less next year even though tax collectors expect much of this year's surge to be repeated.

"By the end of this year we will have collected about 7 billion euros of corporate tax, which is quite significant," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

"We're quite prudent in our forecasts, the figure I've put in for the 2016 budget is 525 million less than what we collect in corporation tax this year, so that will act as a buffer if corporation tax or any other tax take falls off."

In a positive sign for the domestic economy, which initially trailed the recovery in the strong export sector, VAT receipts rose sharply in November. They are now up 9 percent year-on-year or 3 percent more than anticipated.

Government spending in the first 11 months was 0.6 percent or just over 200 million euros lower than expected, leaving a budget surplus of 343 million euros at the end of November versus an 5.8 billion shortfall at the same point last year.

However if one-off items are excluded, such as the sale of state-owned bank shares, the deficit would have been around 1 billion euros, the finance department said.

The government has also committed to divert 1.5 billion euros of the tax windfall into additional spending before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)