DUBLIN The Irish government is to cut the top rate of tax paid by most earners to below 50 percent for the first time in five years, the prime minister said on Thursday, less than a year before his party seeks re-election.

The pledge comes after the country's independent fiscal watchdog said the government was under considerable risk of breaking European Union-imposed fiscal rules next year.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a speech that the government planned to cut the top rate of tax for those earning under 70,000 euros (£51,220) from 51 percent to under 50 percent. He said they would do so by cutting the Universal Social Charge levy introduced in 2010.

Ireland has consistently beaten targets to cut a budget deficit that ballooned during the country's debt crisis, thanks to an economic rebound from the downturn that forced the government into a three-year aid programme in 2010.

But on Thursday Ireland's Fiscal Advisory Council said the government, which has said it will have 1.2-1.5 billion euros extra in October's budget for tax cuts and spending increases, risked an "overly expansionary" budget strategy.

The government is due to present its budget in October and has until April 2016 to hold an election.

