DUBLIN Ireland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell below 14 percent for the first time in over two years when it dropped to 13.7 percent in the first quarter of the year, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

The headline rate, which hit a crisis-high of 15.1 percent in the same period last year, fell for the fourth quarter in a row from 14.1 percent previously after the number of people employed increased by 20,500 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

That was driven by a 24,200 or 5.6 percent jump in the number of people in part-time unemployment, offsetting a dip of 3,700 in those employed on a full-time basis.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)