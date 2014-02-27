DUBLIN Ireland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 12.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year from a revised 12.7 percent in the previous three months, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

The headline rate, which hit a high of 15.1 percent in early 2012, fell for the seventh quarter in a row to close in on the euro zone average of 12 percent after the number of people employed increased by an annual 61,000 or 3.3 percent.

Full-time employment accounted for 54,300 of the new hires with the largest rises seen in agriculture, accommodation and food services, and the tech sector. However almost two thirds of those in unemployment are classified as long-term unemployed having been without a job for over a year.

