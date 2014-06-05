DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland fell slightly in May, but the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 11.8 percent, data showed on Thursday.

Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 1,600 to a seasonally adjusted 391,800 down from 450,000 shortly before Ireland sought an EU/IMF bailout three years ago, data from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Employment has grown strongly over the past 18 months although the unemployment rate fell less than expected in the first quarter, data showed last week, in a blow to the government after bruising local elections.

