DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland edged down in March, slipping to 10 percent from a 10.1 percent a month earlier, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.

Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 4,700 to a seasonally adjusted 350,600, down from 450,000 shortly before Ireland entered a three-year international bailout programme in 2010.

