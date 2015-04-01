EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland edged down in March, slipping to 10 percent from a 10.1 percent a month earlier, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.
Those claiming jobless benefits fell by 4,700 to a seasonally adjusted 350,600, down from 450,000 shortly before Ireland entered a three-year international bailout programme in 2010.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.