DUBLIN The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Ireland fell by 2,200 to a seasonally adjusted 330,000 in November, the central statistics office said on Thursday.

The number is down from a 2010 peak of 450,000 and the unemployment rate has fallen from a high of more than 15 percent in early 2012 to 8.9 percent last month.

