DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate fell to an eight-year low of 7.7 percent in October, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting economic growth remains strong despite uncertainty surrounding Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The unemployment rate fell from 7.9 percent in September as the total number of people unemployed fell to 168,800 from 173,200, the state statistics office said.

Employment has increased strongly amid a broadening economic recovery since the jobless rate hit a high of 15.1 percent in early 2012.

