DUBLIN Unemployment in Ireland fell below 7 percent for the first time since the financial crisis almost a decade ago, data showed on Tuesday, as strong jobs growth throughout the country provided a further buffer to Brexit.

Unemployment has consistently fallen since hitting a peak of 15.1 percent in 2012 when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout, a trend that could be put at risk if trade is hit by Britain's departure from the European Union.

Job growth accelerated to an annual rate of 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter, the largest gain since the recovery began, leading to a revision of the unemployment rate for January to 6.8 percent from a previous estimate of 7.1 percent.

"These are really good figures... It's across all sectors, all geographic areas and it's entirely full-time (jobs), with a drop in part-time employment," said Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank Ireland.

"At a time where there would be some concern about the job implications of Brexit or U.S. policy changes, it suggests that there is significant underlying momentum in the economy to act as a significant buffer against the slower growth that these other concerns suggest."

Due to its close trade links, Ireland is considered the EU economy most at risk from Britain's decision to quit the bloc. An Irish government-commissioned report estimated last year that the unemployment rate could be 1.9 percentage points higher within a decade as a consequence of Brexit.

The most exposed sectors are largely based in rural areas that have been slower to benefit from the fastest-growing economy in the EU. However Tuesday's data showed that 61 percent of job gains over the past year were filled by workers outside the Greater Dublin Area, analysis from Ulster Bank showed.

Ireland's unemployment rate was last below 7 percent in July 2008, and the revised figures compare to an average rate across the euro zone of 9.6 percent at the end of January.

Economists at Davy Stockbrokers estimated that unemployment would fall towards 6 percent through 2017 and that continued inward migration - as young people who emigrated during the crisis return home - would further expand the labour force.

