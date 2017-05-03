DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate fell to 6.2 percent in April from 6.4 percent the previous month, the state statistics service said on Wednesday.

Unemployment has consistently fallen since hitting a peak of 15.1 percent in early 2012 when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout and jobs growth has accelerated further in recent months.

Ireland's finance department last month estimated that the jobless rate would dip below 6 percent by the end of this year, meaning the economy could reach full employment next year with the unemployment rate forecast to remain at 5.5 percent from 2018 onwards.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)