Ireland's national flag flies above a statue on O'Connell Street in Dublin

DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate was revised up to 6.4 percent in April from an initial estimate of 6.2 percent although detailed figures on Tuesday showed employment growing at its fastest annual pace since the financial crisis.

Unemployment has consistently fallen since hitting a peak of 15.1 percent in early 2012. Jobs growth accelerated to an annual 3.5 percent in the first quarter from 3.3 percent in the previous three months, its 18th successive quarterly expansion, central statistics office data showed.

Ireland's finance department last month estimated that the jobless rate would dip below 6 percent by the end of this year, meaning the economy could reach full employment next year with the unemployment rate forecast to remain at 5.5 percent from 2018 onwards.

