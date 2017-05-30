A businessman avoids puddles at the International Financial Services Centre - the business district of Dublin May 27, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (IRELAND)

DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate held steady month-on-month at 6.4 percent in May but was down from 8.4 percent a year ago, showing the scale of the improvement over the last 12 months, data showed on Tuesday.

Unemployment has consistently fallen since hitting a peak of 15.1 percent in early 2012 when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout. Employment grew at its fastest annual pace since the financial crisis in the first quarter of 2017.

The jobless rate was revised up to 6.4 percent in April from an initial estimate of 6.2 percent. Ireland's finance department last month estimated that the jobless rate would dip below 6 percent by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)