FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Irish unemployment rate ticks up for first time in 15 months
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 1, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 days ago

Irish unemployment rate ticks up for first time in 15 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's unemployment rate ticked up for the first time in over a year in July to 6.4 percent from 6.3 percent the previous month, the central statistics office said on Tuesday.

Unemployment has fallen steadily since peaking at 15.1 percent in 2012, when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout.

But after 12 months of steady falls, the rate has stalled at around 6.4 percent since April.

The finance department has forecast that the jobless rate will dip below 6 percent by the end of this year.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.