Irish unemployment rate ticks up for first time in 15 months

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's unemployment rate ticked up for the first time in over a year in July to 6.4 percent from 6.3 percent the previous month, the central statistics office said on Tuesday.

Unemployment has fallen steadily since peaking at 15.1 percent in 2012, when Ireland was midway through a three-year international bailout.

But after 12 months of steady falls, the rate has stalled at around 6.4 percent since April.

The finance department has forecast that the jobless rate will dip below 6 percent by the end of this year.